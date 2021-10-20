Lionel Messi scored a brace last night against RB Leipzig and led the team to a superb 3-2 win. He scored at 67th and 74th minute of the match only to recreate a few records. But here was one major record that made him surpass his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. So Lionel Messi now has more non-penalty goals as opposed to Ronaldo. Messi now has 654 goals in 940 matches whereas, Ronaldo has 653 goals in 1083 games. Also this is the 34th time in the Champions League that Messi has scored scored two or more goals. Lionel Messi's Brace Leads PSG to a Stunning 3-2 Win Over RB Leipzig in UCL 2021-22.

Currently, the Argentine has 123 goals in 152 games in the Champions League so far. Talking about the game, Kylian Mbappe was the first one to score a goal for the team and that too at the ninth minute of the match. Andre Silva netted an equaliser. By half-time the scoreboard read 1-1. Nordi Mukiele took Leipzig to 1-2 at the 57th minute. Exactly ten minutes later, Messi sprung into action and netted a goal. At the 74th minute, the former Barcelona captain netted an ice-cold penanka. Now let's have a look at Messi's goal.

Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DM (@azizovjam)

PSG dominated the possession by 65 per cent whereas the rest was held by the visiting side. Leipzig took 18 shots out of which only four of them landed on target. Where, PSG took 12 shots and four of them ended up being on target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).