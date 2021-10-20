Lionel Messi once again stood up for his team PSG by scoring a brace and taking his team to a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig. Even Kylian Mbappe contributed with a goal for the team in the UCL 2021-22 match.

🔴🔵 Paris edge thriller against Leipzig! Best moment? ⏰⚽️0⃣9⃣ Mbappé ⏰⚽️2⃣8⃣ André Silva ⏰⚽️5⃣7⃣ Mukiele ⏰⚽️6⃣7⃣ Messi ⏰⚽️7⃣4⃣ Messi #UCL pic.twitter.com/7AdRLPVbcD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 19, 2021

