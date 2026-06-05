Liverpool Name Andoni Iraola as New Head Coach After Sacking Arne Slot

Andoni Iraola has officially taken the reins at Anfield, with Liverpool Football Club confirming the appointment of the 43-year-old Spaniard as their new head coach on a two-year deal. The announcement, made on Thursday, June 4, 2026, sees Iraola succeed Arne Slot, whose two-year tenure was abruptly cut short following a challenging 2025/26 campaign. Manchester United Owners Glazer Family Considers Selling Stakes: Reports.

Andoni Iraola Appointed New Liverpool Head Coach

A message to our supporters from the new Reds head coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1eOrKm5YZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2026

Iraola's arrival ushers in a new era for the Reds, who finished a turbulent season in fifth place in the Premier League, missing out on a trophy just one year after Slot led them to a record-equalling 20th English league title in his debut season. The former Athletic Bilbao player steps into the demanding role after garnering significant praise for his work at AFC Bournemouth.

Adoni Iraola's Impressive Pedigree

Andoni Iraola's stock has risen sharply during his three-season spell at Bournemouth. He notably guided the Cherries to a remarkable sixth-place finish in the recently concluded Premier League season, securing European football for the first time in the club's history. His aggressive, front-foot, and high-pressing style of play is understood to have been a key factor in Liverpool's decision, with the club keen to restore the intensity that characterised their successful periods under previous managers like Jürgen Klopp.

Liverpool's sporting director, Richard Hughes, spearheaded the move for Iraola, having previously brought him to Bournemouth in 2023. This existing professional relationship is expected to facilitate a smooth transition for the new head coach.

A Fresh Start at Anfield

Speaking to the club's media, Iraola expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead. "Really excited, really excited, because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it's a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world," he stated. He continued, highlighting the club's unique appeal: "You don't need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It's difficult to find it. So, really excited to start." James Milner Retires: Premier League Legend Announces Retirement From Football After 24-Year-Career.

Key Facts at a Glance

Detail Description Who Andoni Iraola What Appointed Liverpool FC Head Coach When Confirmed: June 4, 2026 (Announcement), Begins: 2026-27 season Why Replaces Arne Slot; brings a high-pressing, aggressive playing style. Contract Two-year deal, until end of 2027/28 season Previous Club AFC Bournemouth (Led to 6th place & European qualification in 2025/26) Age 43 years old

Iraola's contract extends until the end of the 2027/28 season. He is expected to bring his trusted backroom staff from Bournemouth, including assistants Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, analyst Tom Webber, and fitness coach Pablo de la Torre, though these additions are yet to be formally finalised.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).