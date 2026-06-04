Manchester United Owners Glazer Family Considers Selling Stakes: Reports

The Glazer family, long-controversial owners of Manchester United, are reportedly engaged in internal discussions concerning the potential sale of their remaining majority stake in the iconic English Premier League club. The news, broken by Bloomberg on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, cites individuals familiar with the matter, indicating that various family members are exploring the possibility of divesting part or all of their holdings. James Milner Retires: Premier League Legend Announces Retirement From Football After 24-Year-Career.

This development surfaces just over two years after British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of INEOS Group, completed his acquisition of a significant minority stake in the club, a move that shifted control of Manchester United's footballing operations.

A Shifting Ownership Landscape

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's initial US$1.65 billion deal for a roughly 25% stake in Manchester United was formally completed in February 2024, following a year and three months after the club announced a strategic review. As part of the agreement, Ratcliffe and INEOS Sport assumed responsibility for all football operations, a crucial concession that initially brought new hope to Old Trafford. His ownership increased to 28.94% by December 2024 after he injected a further £79.3 million ($100 million) promised for infrastructure improvements. This capital investment built upon an earlier £158.5 million ($200 million) injection that had raised his stake to 27.7%.

Driving Factors Behind the Deliberations

The Glazer family's ownership, which commenced with a controversial leveraged buyout in 2005, has been plagued by continuous fan protests for over two decades. Further compounding the situation is the estimated multi-billion-pound cost required to redevelop the storied Old Trafford stadium, a necessary expenditure to keep the venue world-class. Manchester United Posts 37.7 Million Pound Operating Profit After UEFA Champions League Return Secures Financial Turnaround.

While the club's recent qualification for the lucrative Champions League for the 2026-2027 season offers fresh earnings potential, an incentive for some to remain invested, it also presents an opportune moment for a sale at a potentially higher valuation. Sources indicate that the Glazer family members themselves are divided on the best path forward, with some pushing for a sale and trying to persuade others.

The 'Drag-Along' Clause and Market Valuation

A significant "drag-along right" clause, part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's original deal, became active on August 13, 2025, 18 months after the transaction's completion. This clause empowers the majority shareholders, currently the Glazer family, to compel minority shareholders, including INEOS, to sell their stakes if a full club sale is agreed upon. This mechanism prevents minority owners from obstructing a complete divestment desired by the majority.

Manchester United's New York-listed shares saw a 7% increase in extended trading on Wednesday following the reports. The club closed Wednesday with a market valuation of $3.64 billion, based on a share price of $21.11. However, market analysts suggest that any real-world transaction for a controlling stake could command a significantly higher price, accounting for the premium associated with voting rights and club control. Bruno Fernandes Surpasses Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry to Set All-Time Premier League Assists Record.

Previous Bidders and Future Prospects

During the previous strategic review, a group led by Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani made multiple offers for a full buyout, reportedly exceeding £5 billion. However, his bid ultimately lost out to Ratcliffe's partial acquisition. While any new sale process would likely draw interest from Middle Eastern parties and wealthy US individuals, reports from May 2025 indicated that Sheikh Jassim was no longer interested in launching a new bid for the club.

As internal discussions continue, the future ownership structure of Manchester United remains uncertain, with potential ramifications for the club's direction and its relationship with its global fanbase.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).