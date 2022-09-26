Liverpool have shown interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to media reports from England. The Premier League giants want to rope in a few more attackers in the upcoming January transfer window in 2023. The club have secured the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the 2022 summer transfer window. The player joined the Reds after their talisman Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich. Coach Jurgen Klopp has informed the club that he needs more forwards to deal with the frequent injury blows due to hectic schedules in football. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United to Restart Pursuit of Barcelona Midfielder

According to the reports from some Liverpool media outlets, Liverpool have set their sights on Benfica youngster Enzo Fernandez and want to secure the signing of the Premiera Liga midfielder in the winter window. The Reds have suffered setbacks in the domestic and European tournaments due to injury crisis that saw players like Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Nabi Keita being sidelined for weeks. Fernandez joined the Portuguese outfit this summer from River Plate on a €10 million deal. The 21-year-old has scored 12 times while naming 10 assists to his name.

