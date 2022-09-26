Manchester United are set to restart the talks with Barcelona for a potential transfer of Frenkie de Jong in 2023. According to a few media reports, the Premier League club wants the Dutch international at Old Trafford in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, the player in advanced talks with Barcelona to renew his contract as he doesn't want to leave the Catalan outfit anytime soon. United made several attempts to lure the Dutch midfielder in the club but were rejected by the player himself. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United Reach 'Full Agreement' With Barcelona to Sign Dutch Midfielder

According to media reports, United will once again reestablish the talks with both Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong's entourage to sign him in the upcoming transfer window next year. The Catalan outfit wants to get rid of the attacking midfielder but the player intends to stay for a few more seasons in Spain. United boss Erik ten Hag has informed the club management that he wants to push for the 26-year-old midfielder who once was the former's student at Ajax. With De Jong reluctant to join the Red Devils, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag can convince the former Ajax playmaker for a January move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).