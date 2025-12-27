Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool returns to Anfield on Saturday, December 27, to face bottom-of-the-table Wolves in a fixture marked by both sporting significance and emotional tributes. Following a spirited 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Arne Slot’s side aims to break into the top four of the Premier League 2025-26. Wolves, meanwhile, travel to Merseyside still searching for their first win of the season as they look to distance themselves from a potential record-breaking winless run. Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal On Top of Points Tally Heading into Christmas; Liverpool, Manchester City Secure Big Victories.

This fixture marks the first time these two clubs will meet since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota in July 2025. The Portuguese forward, who represented both clubs with distinction, will be honored with a memorial at Anfield. In a poignant gesture, Jota’s two sons are scheduled to lead the teams onto the pitch as mascots.

Liverpool vs Wolves Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 27.

Venue: Anfield in Liverpool.

Time: 8:30 PM IST. How to Watch Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the English Premier League action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Liverpool vs Wolves live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Liverpool vs Wolves Team News and Key Players

Liverpool face a major selection crisis in attack. Record signing Alexander Isak is ruled out for several months with a broken leg, and Mohamed Salah is unavailable due to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports NetworkPremier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).