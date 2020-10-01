Arsenal will take on Liverpool in the round of 16 clash on Carabao Cup 2020-21. The match will be played at Anfield on October 1, 2020 (late Thursday night). The two teams met this past week in the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp’s men coming out on top. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Liverpool vs Arsenal in EFL Cup 2020-21 can scroll down below. Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Says ‘Need to Keep Mentality That Helped Us Win English Premier League’.

Both teams have a chance at the first trophy of the season and are expected to field their strongest possible XI despite a packed schedule. The teams met this weekend in the Premier League with the defending league champions coming winning the game 3-1 courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Diego Jota. However, the last time these two teams met in a domestic knockout competition it was Mikel Arteta’s men who came out on top, winning the FA Community Shield earlier this season.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 round of 16 will be played at Anfield. The EFL Cup match will take place on October 2, 2020 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Only selected matches in the EFL Cup 2020-21 will be telecasted. So fans in India can follow the Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match live on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD as these channels are likely to telecast the EFL 2020-21 cup match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select and Jio TV to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app as they are the streaming partners of the competition and are expected to live stream the game.

