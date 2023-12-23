Liverpool will face league leaders Arsenal at home with the home side looking to claim the top spot with a win. The Reds have 38 points from 17 games, a point short of Arsenal, who have managed 39 points. The draw against Manchester United at home came as a blow to Jurgen Klopp’s men as they were going strong before the dropped points. Gunners on the other hand defeated Brighton in their last game, a perfect response to their defeat to Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta knows these games are potential six-pointers and he will want his charges to be up for it. They narrowly missed out on winning the league last season and it should act as a learning curve for the squad. Liverpool versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Chelsea Captain Reece James Hits Out at ‘Hate and Negativity’ After Latest Injury Setback.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota continue to miss games for Liverpool while Andrew Robertson returns in January. Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate make up the centre-back pairing while Wataru Endo plays as the central defensive midfielder. Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszalai will try and join the attack with each opportunity possible. Cody Gakpo has impressed in the last few games and has earned himself a place in the starting eleven.

The front three of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will keep Liverpool on their toes and Arsenal will hope the trio can dominate. Declan Rice is set to play as the deep-lying playmaker with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard on either side of him. Ben White will continue to feature in the team in the absence of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to host Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 23. The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be played at Anfield Stadium and will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2023–24: Nuno Espirito Santo Named Nottingham Forest’s New Head Coach.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to play out a draw with plenty of goals which has been the story of this fixture in the past as well.

