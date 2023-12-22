London, Dec 22 (AP) Chelsea captain Reece James hit out at negative comments regarding his latest injury setback after undergoing hamstring surgery.

The England right back limped off in the first half of Chelsea's 2-0 loss at Everton on Dec. 10 with a recurring hamstring injury and underwent an operation to try to solve the issue.

Also Read | SA vs IND 3rd ODI 2023: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh Shine As India Clinch 2-1 ODI Series Victory Against South Africa.

It is James' third hamstring problem in the past year, prompting what he said had been negative and abusive messages toward him on social media.

“Since this injury I've had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity," James wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Believe me, I don't wanna be injured, I'm happiest when I'm playing football.”

Also Read | Relentless Odisha FC Takes On Resilient East Bengal in ISL 2023-24.

James added that his “recovery has started, both physically and mentally.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)