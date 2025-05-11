Liverpool, the English Premier League champions, take on second placed Arsenal at the Emirates this evening as the two best teams in the country face off. The Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG recently and it means they will finish another season without a trophy as pressure builds on Mikel Arteta. On the other hand, Liverpool lost to Chelsea in the last game and will be keen to return to winning ways here. Will Jude Bellingham Play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Here’s the Possible Timeline of Star Real Madrid Midfielder's Shoulder Surgery.

Joe Gomez is the only player missing in action for Liverpool while the rest of the squad is available for selection. Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be selected for this game after announcing his departure from the club and it is likely he has played his last game for the club. Luis Diaz will play up top with Dominik Szoboszlai as the playmaker. Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah will be deployed on the wings for the visitors.

Mikel Merino will continue to feature as the false nine for Arsenal with Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka as the wingers. Thomas Partey will be the central defensive midfielder, allowing skipper Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to push forward and join the attack. William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior will form the central defensive partnership.

Arsenal are hosting champions Liverpool FC in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 11. The Liverpool vs Arsenal EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England in London from 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Arsenal live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Liverpool vs Arsenal, online viewing options are listed below. Liverpool Fans Celebrate as Players Receive Thunderous Welcome Upon Arrival at Anfield in Team Bus, Video Goes Viral as Arne Slot and Co Win EPL 2024-25 Title (Watch Video).

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.Expect a tough battle between two quality teams with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

