"You'll Never Walk Alone", is the anthem which Liverpool FC fans follow and they truly live by it while supporting the club through the thicks and thins. As Liverpool win their 20th English top-flight competition, clinching the English Premier League 2024-25 title with four games still left to play, their fans are celebrating it in a lively manner, throughout the world, and of course especially in England, specifically in an near their iconic home, the Anfield in Liverpool. Liverpool Wins Premier League 2024-25; Beats Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield Stadium to Clinch Second Title.

Liverpool FC Fans Before Game on Arrival of Team Bus:

Liverpool arrive at Anfield to a sea of red The party of a lifetime 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FTsVw3J7rR — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) April 27, 2025

As the head coach Arne Slot's Liverpool FC team bus arrived at Anfield, they were welcomed by a huge sea of supporters, celebrating in grandeur fashion, as the Red smoke was in the air, even before the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25 match started. A victory was all that was needed to win the title, and the Reds grabbed a 5-1 massive win in style, at home to clinch the title. While the scenes before the match looked lively and vibrant, celebrations after the match were even more grand, more majestic. Virgil Van Dijk Becomes First Dutch Captain to Win Premier League As Liverpool Clinch EPL 2024-25 Title.

Liverpool FC Players With Fans:

The Anfield was filled with supporters who came to cheer their own club, Liverpool FC and their their stars lifted the EPL 2024-25 silverware in style after beating London-based rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The stands packed with supporters in Liverpool FC shirts were greeted and thanked by the champions once the final whistle blew. From red smoke bombs, claps, cheers, to iconic songs, everything made the celebration of winning the world's most famous football league look grand and special. After the match, the champion squad, with star players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk posted pictures with stands filled with fans in background.

