Real Madrid are knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 after losing to Arsenal in the quarter-final and missed out of the Copa del Rey 2024-25 as well as they lost to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish cup competition. They are currently competing only in the La Liga 2024-25 where they are behind from leaders Barcelona by four points. To stay alive in the race for the La Liga 2024-25, Real Madrid will have to get the better of Barcelina in the El Clasisco encounter. After the La Liga 2024-25 ends, Real Madrid will feature in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and there has been uncertainty around star midfielder Jude Bellingham's availability for the competition. England's Record Six Teams in Next UEFA Champions League Set to Fuel Wealth Gap in European Soccer.

Will Jude Bellingham Play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

According to journalist Rodra, via RM4 Arab, the outcome of El Clasico could directly impact when Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham undergoes surgery on his lingering shoulder injury. The English midfielder has been managing the issue for some time, but it is now confirmed that surgery is unavoidable. However, what remains in question is the timing. The initial plan for Jude Bellingham's surgery was to delay it till the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 was over, but the elimination for the La Liga 2024-25 title race would mean the English midfielder might utitlise the time to opt for the surgery so that he can start the 2025-26 season fresh. Xabi Alonso Set to Leave Bayer Leverkusen at End of 2024-25 Season.

Real Madrid's preference was to delay and use him in the upcoming Club World Cup. However, the midfielder himself is leaning toward having the surgery sooner rather than later, aiming for a quicker full recovery even if it means missing some critical fixtures in the short term. The recovery period for the surgery is expected to be more than a month, which rules Bellingham out for a key stretch of games, including the bulk of the Club World Cup, if the operation is performed immediately. Ultimately, the final decision will come down to whether the club prioritises short-term results or long-term fitness.

