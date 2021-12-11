Emotions will run high in Liverpool fans as its prodigal son Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield, as an opposition manager with Aston Villa and looking to stop their league march. The former Reds skipper, probably the best player in history, has started off his Aston Villa reign on a bright note with his side playing some fast-paced enthralling football. As for the hosts Liverpool, their title charge is going on well with four wins in their last four matches in the league. Depending on City’s result against Wolves in an early kick-off, they could well end the day on top of the table should they beat Aston Villa. Liverpool versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Says That He Would Not ‘Convince’ Paul Pogba To Stay Back at Old Trafford

Nat Phillips suffered a head injury this week and is out for the game against Aston Villa and he is joined on the sidelines by Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones. Thiago Alcantara is a key player for the hosts in midfield and his presence greatly aids to them keeping their opponents at bay. Diogo Jota is a doubt for the clash and should the Portuguese forward not make the cut, Divock Origi will get the nod for a start.

Leon Bailey is out with a hamstring injury until Christmas and is a huge miss for Aston Villa who are already without the services of Bertrand Traore, Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson. Ashley Young is expected to occupy the left-back position for the visitors with Marvelous Nakamba shielding the back four. Ollie Watkins is set to lead the attack and will have Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia playing off him as the attacking midfielders.

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match on Disney+Hotstar.

Liverpool’s attack might struggle to break down a highly disciplined Aston Villa backline but Mo Salah just might prove to be the difference between the two teams.

