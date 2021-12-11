Paul Pogba's unresolved contract situation at Manchester United seems to have a new string of development with interim boss Ralf Rangnick stating that he would not try and convince the Frenchman to pen a new deal at the club. The midfielder, who is United's record signing, would be a free agent next summer and there seems to be no positive update about his stay at Old Trafford beyond this season. Rangnick maintained a clear stance, saying that no one should be convinced to play for a club like Manchester United. Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

"Players have to want to play and stay at a big club like Manchester United," the German tactician said. "If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long-term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind. I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay," he added, as quoted by Daily Mail.'

The French World Cup winner is presently recovering from an injury in Dubai and is slated to return to Manchester United soon. Rangnick, who has reportedly had a call with Pogba, also added that he would be keen on his players using the club facilities to recover from injury instead of travelling abroad, stating that the decision regarding the midfielder had been taken before his arrival.

"I would not want players to do their rehab abroad or anywhere else, but the decision on Paul was taken before I came," he said, adding, "I have already spoken to the medical department, and in the future I want players with injuries to stay here."

Rangnick did have a winning start to his Manchester United coaching career as his side beat Crystal Palace in their last Premier League match. The Red Devils next face Norwich City and Rangnick would want his side to make the most against an out-of-form opposition.

