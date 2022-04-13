Liverpool carries a 3-1 aggregate lead over Benfica in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and now welcome their Portuguese opponents at home as the favourites to go through. The Reds played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with English Premier League leaders Manchester City over the weekend, which kept them alive in their bid to win the title. The Reds squad have been in the form of their lives since the turn of the year and Jurgen Klopp will be confident his boys will get the job done. For Opponents, Benfica, they have done well to reach this stage of the competition but consistency has been a problem for the team this season. Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Second Leg Football Match in IST.

Ibrahima Konate should replace Joel Matip at the heart of defence for the Reds with the latter not looking his best against Manchester City. Roberto Firminho should lead the line for the home team with Luis Diaz and Mo Salah on the wings. Naby Keita is expected to get a game in midfield along with Curtis Jones. Fabinho is the only midfielder from the weekend’s game that should start this evening.

Lucas Verissimo and Rodrigo Pinho are ruled out for Benfica owing to knee injuries and is a blow for the visitors. Gonaclo Ramos is set to be deployed as a secondary striker with Nunez as the lone man up front. Julian Weigl and Adel Taarabt in midfield have a tough job in hand as they look to beat the high press of Liverpool. Champions League 2021–2022: Real Madrid Qualify for the Semifinals, Resisting Brave Chelsea Fightback.

Liverpool vs Benfica clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on April 13, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Benfica on TV.

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Liverpool are in a comfortable position in the tie and should secure an easy win despite several of their first team stars missing. Expect a 2-0 win for the home side.

