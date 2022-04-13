Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid courtesy of a solitary goal in the first leg of its quarter-final tie. The game was less appealing due to its lack of clear cut opportunity and the Spanish team’s ultra-defensive approach. All said and done, the tie is not over yet, with Atletico Madrid boasting of some good attacking players and playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Atletico’s loss at the hands of Mallorca in the build-up to this contest must have been a setback for the morale of the squad but Diego Simeone has been around for a while and will get his team fired up. Pep Guardiola and his City team drew 2-2 against Liverpool at the weekend and will be eager to book their place in yet another Champions League semi-final. Champions League 2021–2022: Real Madrid Qualify for the Semifinals, Resisting Brave Chelsea Fightback.

Antoine Griezmann will partner Joao Felix in the attacking third with the home team deploying a 3-5-2 formation. Rodrigo de Paul and Koke in midfield were doing the defensive work at Etihad but now must find way to push up and join the attack. The home team has been poor in maintaining possession and this is where Geoffrey Kondogbia needs to be up his game.

Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are set to form central defensive partnership for the visitors with Ruben Dias out injured. Ilkay Gundogan has lost his place in the first choice starting eleven this season. The German midfielder should get his opportunity in place of Bernardo Silva and will have Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri for company in midfield.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on April 13, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Atletico Madrid will score on the night but Manchester City’s attack should help them secure passage to next round.

