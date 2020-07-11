Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Liverpool and Burnley will take each other on in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield on July 11, 2020 (Saturday). Jurgen Klopp’s men have their eyes set on record league points total and a win against tonight’s opponents will take them a step closer to the objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Liverpool vs Burnley can scroll down below for more details. LIV vs BUR Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Burnley Football Match.

The two teams met earlier in the season and it was Jurgen Klopp’s team who were victorious on the day as they put three past Sean Dyche’s men. And with the Lancashire club having their Premier League status already secured, this game could pan out in the same way with Liverpool asserting their dominance at home. Liverpool Captain to Miss Remaining Four Premier League Games, Says Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Reds will be without captain Jordan Henderson after he picked up an injury on the game against Brighton. James Milner or Oxlade Chamberlain could replace the Englishman in the starting line-up. Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez has been among the goals in recent games and could prove to be the toughest test for the Reds defence in this game.

When is Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Liverpool vs Burnley clash in EPL 2019-20 will be played at the Anfield stadium on July 11, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India, fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live-action of the game.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 clash will be streamed on Star Sports’ official OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. So fans can log onto Disney+ Hotstar app or Disney+ Hotstar website to watch the EPL game live.

