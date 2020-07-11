Liverpool (LIV) will take on Burnley (BUR) in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. LIV vs BUR match will be played at Anfield on July 11, 2020 (Saturday). The two teams met earlier in the season with Jurgen Klopp’s men emerged as 3-0 winners and will be looking to repeat the same result. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 team of Liverpool vs Burnley clash in EPL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Jordan Henderson Injury Update: Liverpool Captain to Miss Remaining Four Premier League Games, Says Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are chasing record Premier League points and as a result, Jurgen Klopp will field his strongest possible XI for the game against Burnley. Since their defeat to Manchester City, the new EPL champions have scored five goals in the two and will be looking to add to that tally. Captain Jordan Henderson will miss the clash after suffering an injury against Brighton. Jurgen Klopp Defends Mohamed Salah After Graeme Souness Calls Liverpool Star ‘Selfish’.

Sean Dyche’s men have been brilliant in recent weeks as they have won three of their five since the restart, which includes three wins. Burnley have a chance to move to eighth in the table with a win but it will be a tough task against a Liverpool side who have found their swagger back in the past few games.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) should be your keeper.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Joe Gomez (LIV) and James Tarkowski (BUR) must be the players in your defence.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV), Nabi Keita (LIV), Eric Pieters (BUR), Dwight McNeil (BUR) can be picked as your midfielders.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV) and Jay Rodriguez (BUR) can be picked as the forwards.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Joe Gomez (LIV), James Tarkowski (BUR), Sadio Mane (LIV), Nabi Keita (LIV), Eric Pieters (BUR), Dwight McNeil (BUR), Mo Salah (LIV) and Jay Rodriguez (BUR).

Mo Salah (LIV) must be selected as your captain while Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) can be named as the vice-captain.

