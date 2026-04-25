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Football Football Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace fixture is a vital encounter for the Merseyside club, who remain in a tight battle for the league title, while Crystal Palace seek to secure a top-half finish under their current management.

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield this afternoon, Saturday, 25 April 2026, as the Premier League 2025-26 season enters its definitive final month. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace fixture is a vital encounter for the Merseyside club, who remain in a tight battle for the league title, while Crystal Palace seek to secure a top-half finish under their current management. Chelsea Sack Head Coach Liam Rosenior After 107 Days; Calum McFarlane To Lead Until Season End

How to Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 35) Date Saturday, 25 April 2026 Kick-off Time 15:00 BST / 19:30 IST / 10:00 ET Venue Anfield, Liverpool UK Broadcast Highlights only (Saturday Blackout) India Streaming Disney+ Hotstar India Broadcast Star Sports Select Liverpool Form W-W-W-W-D Crystal Palace Form W-L-D-W-L

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match News

Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces a relatively healthy squad, though there are minor concerns regarding midfield rotations following their midweek European exploits. The Reds are expected to lead with their established front three, while Virgil van Dijk continues to anchor the defence. A victory today is essential to maintain pressure on fellow title contenders at the top of the table.

Crystal Palace arrive at Anfield with a reputation for being difficult opponents for the 'Big Six' away from home. The South London side will rely heavily on their counter-attacking pace. While they are missing a key central defender due to a minor calf strain, the rest of the starting XI remains unchanged from their 2-1 victory over Everton last weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).