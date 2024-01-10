High flying Liverpool will meet Fulham at Anfield in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The Reds defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup recently and lead the English Premier League points table. Jurgen Klopp has managed the first half of the season exceptionally well for the club, opting for squad rotation whenever possible. The team is fighting on all fronts and their style of play makes them the most in form side in Europe. Opponents Fulham on the other hand are struggling at 13th in the table with three defeats in their last five league games. They did manage to get through their third round FA Cup tie with Rotherham United. Liverpool versus Fulham will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Chelsea Midfielder Cole Palmer Admits His Intention of Staying at Manchester City.

Virgil Van Dijk should be back for Liverpool after missing the Arsenal game due to an illness. He will partner Ibrahima Konate in the home team’s backline. Darwin Nunez should lead the attack and he will be in the company of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in the final third. Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are away with their national sides for international duty while Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all injured.

Bernd Leno, Joao Palhinha and Raul Jimenez are all set to return to the starting eleven for Fulham. Andreas Pereira has excelled in the attacking midfielder role and should slot in at no 10. Issa Diop in defence has his task cut out as his side comes up against one of the best attacking teams in the country. Tom Cairney will sit back and try and shield the backline alongside Palhinha.

When is Liverpool vs Fulham, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will host Fulham in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal 1st Leg on Thursday, January 11. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Nasser-Al-Khelaifi Reveals Why Lionel Messi Wasn't Allowed to Parade the FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy in Parc des Princes While He Was Playing For PSG.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Fulham, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights to the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is unavailable in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Fulham semifinal match on TV. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal match on the FanCode app and website. Liverpool will dominate this contest and secure an early advantage in the tie. Expect the home side to win by a 2-0 scoreline.

