League leaders Liverpool will have the chance to consolidate their place at the top of the points table when they host Newcastle United in a Monday evening fixture. The Reds can open up a three-point lead over second-placed Aston Villa courtesy of a victory and with Arsenal losing to Fulham, Jurgen Klopp knows it's time to capitalize. The hosts have been in fine form this season with their ability to attack at will. They look strong in every department and it's more about carrying the momentum. Opponents Newcastle United have taken a hit to their confidence in recent times, with four defeats in their last five matches. It will not be easy for the Magpies to face the daunting Anfield crowd. Liverpool versus Newcastle United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Fulham 2–1 Arsenal, Premier League 2023–24: Gunners Miss Chance To Move to Top Spot.

Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Kostas Tsimikas are all missing out for Liverpool due to injuries. Alexis Mac Allister has resumed training but is unlikely to play any part in this game. Darwin Nunez is likely to lead the attack with the fit again Diogo Jota on the left wing. Mo Salah is the first name in the playing eleven and will occupy the right spot.

Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Javier Manquillo and Matt Target are all ruled out for this tie due to injuries and the visitors are certain to feel their absence. Callum Wilson is the central striker with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon on the wings. Bruno Guimaraes in central midfield will have the tough task of trying to wrestle the game away from Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur 3–1 Bournemouth, Premier League 2023–24: Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-Min, and Richarlison Shine As Spurs Secure Victory Over Cherries (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to face Newcastle United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United match will be played at Anfield Stadium and will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool will be in the front seat right from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

