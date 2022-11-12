Southampton will be meeting Liverpool at Anfield on November 12, 2022, (Saturday) at 8:30 pm (IST) after their mid-week matches. Both teams got off the round via penalties in the EFL Cup in their mid-week fixtures. The Reds faced Derby County, while the Saints got the better of Sheffield Wednesday. Liverpool will still be missing the trio of Luis Diaz, Diago Jota, and Naby Keita due to their injuries, but Joel Matip is fit and back in training and has a slim chance to be included in the substitute. With James Milner’s return, Klopp will have one more option and will be likely to start the match. In this match, Salah will aim to achieve a 100-goal contribution in 100 premier league games to add his name alongside Thierry Henry the only player to ever do so. Netherlands Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Xavi Simons Earns Maiden Call-Up, Jasper Cillessen Left Out

The Saints defenders Valentino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters will miss the clash against Liverpool because of their injuries. The stand-in manager gave opportunities to the youngsters Sekou Mara and Sam Edozie from the start of the mid-week match against the Sheffield side. At Anfield Jones will be keeping his faith as always in Che Adams and M Elyounoussi in the attack.

This season hasn't been up to the mark for both sides, Liverpool standing in the eighth position struggling to even qualify for the Europa League, and Southampton in the relegation zone one point behind the 17th-place Bournemouth. Every point is important for both teams and will be planning to go off the World Cup with a good result.

When is Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. The game will be held on November 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton match.

