RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be on the radar of Manchester City with Pep Guardiola unlikely to renew his contract at the Etihad. Guardiola, the most decorated manager in City’s history, has eight months left in his current tenure and is yet to renew his contract or sign a new extension. Doubts over Guardiola staying as a Man City manager come next summer have already crept into the Etihad and it seems to have affected their performance on the field with City held to 1-1 draw against West Ham in their previous Premier League fixture. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Captain’s Contract Situation Alerts Manchester United and Chelsea.

City, four-time Premier League champions in the last decade, are currently sitting 13th in the league table with only eight points from five matches. They started the campaign with a 3-1 win over Wolves but have since been thrashed 2-5 by Leicester and held to 1-1 draws by Leeds United and West Ham in between the win over Arsenal. Reports have suggested that sudden dip in form to growing injury list in the camp as well as the dilemma over the next manager if Guardiola doesn’t stay. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Sergio Romero Seeking Contract Termination After Being Left Out of Premier League 2020-21 Squad.

According to a report from Daily Mail, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and RB Leipzig’s Nagelsmann are said to be on City’s watchlist. Both the young gaffers have been widely praised for their man-management and technical qualities. The report states City like both the managers and could go for either next summer if Guardiola leaves. But they will not be alone with other top European clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid also looking for a new manager.

Pochettino is a proven figure in the Premier League and guided Tottenham to a top-four finish in consecutive seasons during his reign at Spurs while also leading them a glorious UEFA Champions League final last season something Guardiola has failed to do both at City and Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann, on the other, earned several suitors after guiding RB Leipzig to a Champions League semi-final last season, which was a first in the German club’s history. His reputation is soaring with every match as Leipzig remains the only team to not taste defeat in the Bundesliga. After five round, Nagelsmann’s side sit at the top with 13 points above both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

