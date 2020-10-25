Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero is not happy with the current treatment he is receiving at Manchester United and wants to terminate his contract with the club in the coming weeks. The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Red Devils and is looking for a way out after being left out of the Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season. Romero joined Manchester United in 2015. Manchester United, Liverpool Working Towards Joining New ‘Breakaway’ European Premier League.

According to Daily Star, Sergio Romero is seething after being frozen out of the Manchester United team in recent months. The 33-year-old’s last game for the record English champions came in Europa League quarter-final against Copenhagen last season. Despite a decent performance in that match, he was dropped for the following semi-final defeat against Sevilla. Manchester Misery: Worst Starts Since 2014 for City, United.

The Argentine has found himself without much playing opportunities this season as the arrival of Dean Henderson from Sheffield United, has seen Romero falling out of favour. The 33-year-old is fourth choice behind David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Lee Grant, who is yet to make an appearance for United since signing over two years ago.

Sergio Romero was tipped to leave Manchester United during the summer window with Everton tipped to be his preferred destination. However, the move collapsed as the Toffees were unable to pay the £10 million asking price. However, now the Argentine is looking to leave the club is he believes that there are very few chances of him playing this season.

The former Sampdoria keeper earns around £1 million in wages but hopes that the club will allow him to leave on a free transfer if he agrees to terminate the rest of his deal. It is understood that the Argentine will seek urgent talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the coming weeks.

