Sergio Ramos is reportedly looking for a different club after refusing to sign a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid. Ramos, who is in the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, is yet to sign an extension with the Los Blancos and could start negotiating a new contract with other clubs in January. Real president Florentino Perez has offered Ramos a one-year contract but the club captain has refused to sign a one-year extension and has asked for a new two-year contract. Ramos’ situation at the club has alerted the top Premier League clubs. Liverpool Transfer News Update: Premier League Champions to Make Move for Manchester United Linked Dayot Upamecano in January.

Ramos is in the final year of the contract and could start negotiating with other clubs at the start of January. He was instrumental in the club’s La Liga title win earlier this season and scored some vital gals after the season resumed post the COVID-19 halt to lead the Los Blancos to a record title win. He has been at the club since 2005 and recently completed 16 years at the club. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Sergio Romero Seeking Contract Termination After Being Left Out of Premier League 2020-21 Squad.

"Ramos will finish his career at Madrid. He is more than a captain, " Florentino has said after the club’s recent La Liga title. "He will continue as long as he wants, he knows it. As long as he wants and has the strength, and as he has strength, I think he will be with us for many years," he added.

But the contraction situation has still not resolved and Ramos looks to be edging close to leaving the club which has alerted other top European clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, who have been leaky at the back. Ramos has in the past been linked with both United and Chelsea and both clubs are eagerly looking for another experienced centre-back to add to their squad.

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid scored from the spot in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Barcelona in the season’s first El Clasico. Federico Valverde had put Real ahead in the fifth minute but Barcelona equalised through Ansu Fati two minutes later before Ramos scored from a penalty in the second half and Luca Modric sealed the game in added-time.

