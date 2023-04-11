Manchester City host Bayern Munich in what promises to be a thrilling first leg of their quarter-final tie in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola has dominated the Premier League for years now but winning in Europe has eluded him ever since he left Barcelona. Manchester City have been in fine form recently and pushing hard to wrestle the EPL title away from Arsenal. Their attack is consistently the best in Europe year after year yet somehow, they always manage to not the biggest prize in European football. Opponents Bayern Munich are top of the table in the Bundesliga and are now under the command of former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. The German manager has already defeated Pep Guardiola in a Champions League final and the clash of two master tacticians is creating a lot of buzz. Manchester City versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Engages In Heated Conversation With Opposition Players After Al-Nassr's Goalless Draw Against Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones form the four-man backline for Manchester City with Rodri at the base of midfield. Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish will stay out wide with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne as the attacking midfielders. In-form striker Erling Haaland plays the lone striker and all eyes will be on his performance.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is likely to miss the tie which leaves playing Thomas Muller playing as the false nine. Jamal Musiala will slot in behind the veteran forward with Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman as the conventional wingers. Joshua Kimmich is the main man in midfield as he is the one cutting the opposition's passing lines.

When is Manchester City vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City will be facing Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The first leg will take place on Wednesday, April 12. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a high-scoring game with Manchester City just about winning the game at the end of ninety minutes.

