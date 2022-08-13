Manchester City welcome newly promoted Bournemouth in their first home game of the season looking to start the season on a strong note. The defending champions brushed aside West Ham United with relative ease in the opener, a fixture considered tough due to the Hammers' rise in recent times. Liverpool will be the main opponents for Manchester City but with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal improving in the summer transfer window, Pep Guardiola has his task cut out if he wants to win yet another league title in England. Opponents Bournemouth beat Aston Villa with relative ease in their first game but know the task ahead of themselves. Manchester City versus Bournemouth will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. Wesley Fofana Transfer News: Leicester City Not Willing To Sell French Defender to Chelsea

Bernardo Silva will continue to be on the bench for Manchester City with his future up in the air. The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona and negotiations are currently underway for his transfer. Erling Haaland scored a brace in the last match and he will only get better with each passing game. Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish look like the player around which this team will flourish this season.

Joe Rothwell is out for the visitors with a thigh problem but their are chances of Ryan Fredericks featuring after recovering from a calf injury. Dominic Solanke will lead the line with Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing providing the creative impetus. Marcus Tavernier will have his task cut out as he looks to stop Manchester City from dominating in midfield.

When is Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on August 13, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth match. A routine win awaits Manchester City with Erling Haaland expected to be on the scoresheet again.

