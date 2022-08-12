Chelsea's aspirations of signing Wesley Fofana have seemed to be dealt a blow with Leicester City not willing to sell the player. The French defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea but in a recent interview, the air around this speculation was cleared by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, who said that they are not going to sell the youngster. Fofana had joined Leicester from St Etienne in 2020 but an injury last season had kept him out of action. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Rules Out Signing Portugal Star (Watch Video)

Speaking to the media, Rodgers said, "We’re not looking to sell. Naturally, if there’s interest from other clubs, that is looked at by the club. He’s a top young defender, and there are not too many around his age." The Scottish manager also said that Fofana is calm in this season and is aware of the interest from other clubs. "Another year here for him at least would be really important for his development, but he is quite calm and relaxed in the situation. He is aware of the interest. He understands where we are as a club and where we see him," he added. According to reports, Leicester City have rejected two of Chelsea's bids for the player and manager Rodgers reckons that none of them were close to the player's valuation.

The Blues have had a quiet transfer window so far where they have witnessed outgoings in the form of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Andreas Christensen and also Toni Rudiger. They have signed two players--Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly so far and are in need of more acquisitions to be able to compete in the Premier League title race. Leicester City are set to face Arsenal in their second Premier League match on Saturday.

