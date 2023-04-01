It is a massive game in the English Premier League with Manchester City hosting Liverpool. The result of the tie is bound to have an impact on the title race with Arsenal currently holding a five-point lead at the top. Should Manchester City, who have had their troubles with inconsistencies this season, drop points at home - the Gunners could benefit immensely. The hosts have been in fine form of late with five wins in their last five matches. The same could not be said about Liverpool though with their struggles this term but a late flourish could see them break into the top four. Manchester City versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 5 Pm IST. Xavi Speaks About Lionel Messi’s Return to Barcelona; Says ‘Would Like Him To Come Back To Help Us’.

Phil Foden has undergone surgery for the appendix and is now ruled out until May. Erling Haaland was not spotted in training and is in doubt for the clash. Should the Norwegian miss the match, Julian Alvarez will be drafted in. Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish will play out wide while Kevin de Bruyne slots in as the playmaker. Rodri will sit on top of the defence and shield the backline.

Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic and Joe Gomez miss the encounter for Liverpool due to fitness issues. The front three of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Coady Gakpo have goals in them and City will do well to keep the trio quiet. Fabinho has not been in the best of form and he will be tested against an in-form opposition.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will face Liverpool in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 1. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The game between Manchester City and Liverpool will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Barcelona on Right Track To Secure La Liga 2022-23 Title, Says Club President Joan Laporta.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool match. Liverpool have lost just once in their last five games against Manchester City, a record very few can boast about. The match is likely going to end in a draw with both defences being on top.

