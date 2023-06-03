For one final time this season, Manchester United and Manchester City are set to square off in what promises to be a riveting FA Cup 2022-23 final. Manchester City would hope to keep their dreams alive of winning the treble as they take on Erik ten Hag’s men at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3. Pep Guardiola and his team have been ruthless recently, winning the Premier League and making it to the final of the Champions League, where they will go up against Inter Milan. Interestingly, Manchester City can become only the second English team after United to win the treble. Also, this would be the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Attend Manchester United vs Manchester City FA Cup 2022-23 Final At Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United have had a good campaign themselves. At the start, everything looked to be going downhill as Erik ten Hag took over but the Dutchman gradually showed why he was the right man for the job. He inspired the team, leading them to the Carabao Cup title and a third-place finish in the Premier League, a feat worth applauding. Manchester United would now hope to play party spoilers for City and attain a second title of the season. However, they have their injury concerns. The Red Devils would be without the services of Anthony Martial and also Brazilian Antony, who suffered an injury against Chelsea. Cristiano Ronaldo Surrounded by Fans on His Visit to Botanic Gardens in Singapore; Al-Nassr Star Shares Pictures.

Ten Hag and his team would also be without Lisandro Martinez, who has been ruled out with a broken metatarsal in April. Guardiola on the other hand, expects most of his first-team players to feature in this match. He confirmed though, that Stefan Ortega would be in goal for this match. How Manchester United thwart the challenge posed by Erling Haaland is going to be one of the deciding factors of the final. Manchester United had beaten City the last time these two teams met in the Premier League. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Stay at Al-Nassr Next Season? Here's What Portugal Star Said About His Future at Saudi Pro League Club Amid Transfer Rumours.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup 2022-23 on Saturday, June 3. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 Final Football Match in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2,3 and Sony Ten 2 channels to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City final game. Jio users can also watch this match on the JioTV app for free.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 Final Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. The final match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans, however, will need a subscription to watch live action of this match on their devices.

