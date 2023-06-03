Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in the midst of fans as he visited the Botanic Gardens in Singapore. The Al-Nassr star flew off to the Asian country to meet the 'beneficiaries of the NParks - Peter Lim Scholarship'. As per Singapore outlet 'Mothership' Ronaldo would support a series of scholarships by his friend and philanthropist Peter Lim. While sharing the pictures, Ronaldo wrote, "Thank you for your love and support! Don't forget keep learning and #BeSIUPER." Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Updates.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pictures from Singapore Visit

The world's only tropical garden to be honoured as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is found in Singapore. There I visited my friend's NParks - Peter Lim tree. And met the beneficiaries of the NParks - Peter Lim Scholarship. Thank you for your love and support! Don't forget keep… pic.twitter.com/YJOhFG1urT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 2, 2023

