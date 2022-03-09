Already having attained a 5-0 advantage, Manchester City are well on their way to confirm a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 when they meet Sporting CP in the second leg of this round of 16 tie. The English champions were ruthless in the first leg, with Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all finding the back of the net and unless there's a miracle, one can pretty much expect Pep Guardiola's men to sail through to the last eight. A derby victory over archrivals Manchester United would do a world of good to their confidence ahead of this game. Robert Lewandowski Scores Quickest UEFA Champions League Hat-Trick in Bayern Munich’s Dominant Victory Over RB Salzburg

Manchester City would have a few names missing for this clash with the likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo among those. Sporting CP, on the other hand, will miss the services of Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese side can only hope to reduce the margin of defeat and as said before, they are well on their way out of the competition unless something disastrous happens on the part of Manchester City.

When is Manchester City vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Manchester City vs Sporting CP round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Etihad on March 10, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Manchester City vs Sporting CP on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Manchester City vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

