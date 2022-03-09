Robert Lewandowski was absolutely on fire on Wednesday as he struck a quick first-half hat-trick to help Bayern Munich defeat RB Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate and advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Polish striker was in no mood to waste time as he scored thrice in the first 24 minutes to give Bayern an early lead before Serge Gnabry added on to the score to make it 4-0 at half-time. Two of Lewandowski's goals came from the spot while one came after he beat the keeper and calmly slotted it home. Bayern Munich 7-1 RB Salzburg, UCL Round of 16: Robert Lewandowski Nets Hat-Trick As Bavarians Advance (Warch Goal Video Highlights)

With this incredible effort, Lewandowski now has the fastest hat-trick in the history of the UEFA Champions League, beating former AC Milan striker Marco Simone. Lewandowski's early strikes ensured that Bayern were clearly on their way to the last eight, after the first leg of this tie had ended 1-1.

Not just this but Lewandowski is currently the highest goal-scorer in the Champions League this season with 12 goals. Ajax's Sebastian Haller, who too has been in very good form, has 11 to his name and is second on the list. With Bayern Munich successfully advancing to the quarterfinals, one can expect Lewandowski's numbers to improve. Bayern Munich have scored 30 goals in the Champions League this term, the highest by a club so far.

