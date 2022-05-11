Manchester City would head one step up further in securing the Premier League 2021-22 title when they take on Wolves on Thursday, May 12. The match would be played at the Etihad Stadium and is set to start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's side find themselves in a strong position to fend off Liverpool's challenge and retain the Premier League title this season. Liverpool's draw against Tottenham Hotspur created the difference between both these teams involved in a heated title race. But Manchester City cannot afford to take Wolves lightly, especially with them churning out a point against Chelsea in their previous match. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Norwegian Striker From Borussia Dortmund

Guardiola would be quite wary of the opposition's ability to cause an upset and hence, will try and field his best XI for this game so that by the end, their difference with Liverpool on the points table increases. For Wolves, a win would help them push hard for the European football spots. Currently, they are eighth, five points short of West Ham at seven. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on May 12, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Wolves match.

