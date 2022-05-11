Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Premier League champions have announced this development on social media, where they wrote, "Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022." The prolific Norwegian star would thus be following his father Alf Inge's footsteps in playing for the defending English champions.

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. 😎🤙 Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. 👨‍💻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)