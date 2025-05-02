Manchester City are gearing up to face Wolves at home in the Premier League, with the former league champions looking to secure a Champions League berth next season. Pep Guardiola’s men are currently 4th in the league table and with the top five sides from England guaranteed a place in Europe next season, the team will do all in its might to finish well. Opponents Wolves are on a five-game winning streak, and it came at the right time for them, considering they were close to the bottom three at one stage. Manchester City versus Wolves will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Manchester City Enter FA Cup 2024-25 Final; Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol Score as Cityzens Set Up Title Clash Against Crystal Palace.

Rodri, Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland, and John Stones are the players missing out for Manchester City due to injuries. Oscar Bobb, as well as Ederson Moraes, will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva will be deployed on the wings and Omar Marmoush will lead the attack. Phil Foden will be used as the playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from Wolves and it will be interesting to see how he performs. In terms of team news, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, and Yerson Mosquera miss out due to fitness issues. Matt Doherty in the back three for the visitors is a key with his ability to perform well in both boxes. Chicago Fire Leading MLS Race To Sign Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne: Reports.

Manchester City are set to take on Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, May 3. The Manchester City vs Wolves match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Wolves live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Manchester City vs Wolves online viewing options, read below.

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription.

