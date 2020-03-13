Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Slams Premier League After Mikel Arteta’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Gary Neville (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Premier League for not being proactive and taking precautionary measures over the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson Odoi were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and have been kept in quarantine. Both the clubs have shut down training centres and squad players have been informed to take extra preventive measures. Arsenal’s match against Brighton on in the Premier League Saturday has been postponed due to this incident. Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Premier League to Hold Emergency Meeting Following Arsenal Coach's COVID-19 Diagnosis.

Gary Neville was not happy with the lack of preparedness shown by the league and took to social media to fault them. ‘Hey @premierleague/ @EFL you are making a right mess of this one!’ said the former Red Devil. The 45-year-old also criticized the league for not taking early measures and reacting only after a manager has been tested positive. ‘It needed a PL manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the @premierleague’ he added. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea Test Positive for Coronavirus.

See Tweets

Hey @premierleague / @EFL you are making a right mess of this one! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020

It needed a PL manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the @premierleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020

After the news of Mikel Arteta’s coronavirus Diagnosis broke, Premier League announced that they will hold an emergency meeting on Friday (March 13, 2020) to come to a decision about the league. They also said that no further information will be revealed until the meet is concluded. Despite every other major footballing league in the world postponing of suspending their fixtures, Premier League has persisted to continue the fixtures in a regular manner and this weekend’s matches are also expected to go ahead as per the regular schedule.

Italian Serie A have stated that no matches will be played until April 3 while La Liga announced that the league will be suspended for the next two weeks. According to recent reports, the UEFA Champions League is also on the verge of being suspended after the completion of the Round of 16 ties.