Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Premier League to Hold Emergency Meeting Following Arsenal Coach's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Premier League (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Premier League announced that they will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the future fixtures after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tested positive for Coronavirus. After the news broke, the weekend clash between the Gunners and Brighton at the Amex Stadium was immediately postponed. This is the second Arsenal game, after their clash against Manchester City, which will be rescheduled this week due to the COVID-19 scare. The north-London club announced that any person who had contact with Arteta will be kept in quarantine. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Gunners Shutdown Training Centre.

‘The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19’ read the statement posted by Premier League. Despite the Arsenal vs Brighton game being postponed the remaining matches in the league and the second division are expected to go as planned. Chelsea Forward Callum Hudson-Odoi Becomes First Premier League Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus.

Read Full Statement

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 Statement: https://t.co/ofi5DhIQZM pic.twitter.com/RmnxRHXooz — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2020

Many major footballing leagues around the world have been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the pandemic and all signs point to the Premier League taking the same step. But the league said that no further comment about the situation will be made until the meeting is concluded.

La Liga recently announced that they have decided to suspend all the top-flight and the second-tier games while Serie A said that the no matches will be played in the league until April 3. Various clashes in the Champions League were played behind closed doors during the week and reports suggest that this year’s competition may be discarded after the conclusion of Round of i6.