Manchester United and Leicester City will face each other in a Champions League deciding clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The Manchester United vs Leicester City will also be the final Premier League 2019-20 match for both teams and they will hope an end their league campaign with a victory. Both teams are chasing a top-four finish, which will guarantee Champions League football for next season. United are currently placed third and can finish in the top-four if they avoid a defeat while Leicester are in a must-win situation. Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019–20: Mason Greenwood, Jamie Vardy and Other Players to Watch Out.

Incidentally, Leicester City have won only one of their last 13 Premier League home matches against United. Their final home league win against United came 5-3 in 2014 since then they have lost eight and drawn eight games. But Leicester are unbeaten in their last five league matches at home while United, until the restart, did not have an impressive away record. But since the restart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won three of their four away games. EPL 2019-20 Final Standings: Rating Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City’s Premier League Top 4 Finish.

Meanwhile, with a big final day game coming up fans of both teams have got excited and can’t wait to see their team come out blazing to a win and seal their Champions League berth. Take a look at some twitter reactions from anxious fans of both Manchester United and Leicester City.

A win for Leicester City will help them progress to the Champions League. But in case they fail to win and are held to a draw, Leicester must depend on Wolves beating Chelsea in the other match to decide their fate. A Wolves win will secure Champions League football for United but Leicester must still avoid defeat to qualify themselves. In case, they lost Leicester will finish fifth with United and Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League.

