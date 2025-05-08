Manchester United will continue their pursuit to make it to the final of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 as they play Athletic Club at home in the second leg of the semifinal. The Red Devils have produced a very strong performance away from home in the first leg when they trumped Athletic Club 3-0. Bruno Fernandes led from the front as he scored two goals in the previous tie and almost ensured that Manchester United has a solid chance with ending the season with a European trophy. The Red Devils remain unbeaten in this season's Europa League and could become only the seventh team to enter the UEL final unbeaten. FIFA Picks Eight Host Cities for Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

Athletic Club have recently suffered a dip in form which has pushed them into the brink of elimination from the UEFA Europa League. They were unbeaten in UEL 2024-25 at San Mames but suffered a crushing defeat which has pushed them in backfoot. Not since 2011-12 have Athletic Bilbao reached a European final and they have a mountain to climb at Old Trafford if they wish to progress. Athletic are fourth in the La Liga, although their position is not secure as the slump has allowed Vilarreal to come into touching distance. In this position, a win can ease things down for them.

When is Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will be back in action for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final berth as they will take on Athletic Bilbao away from home in the semifinal second leg match on Friday, May 9. The Manchester United vs Athletic Club match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Manchester United vs Athletic Club match viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 4 SD/HD channels. For Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United Fight for Place in Top Five As Nottingham Forest Drop Points.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Manchester United are a confident side now and they will use the momentum to secure another victory.

