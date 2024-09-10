Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings with a win over Manchester City. After 13 matches, Liverpool now has a healthy nine-point lead over their closest rivals. Elsewhere on Sunday, Manchester United and Chelsea won their respective matches while title contender Arsenal also collected all three points with a 5-2 win against West Ham United. Tottenham Hotspur's draw against Fulham to Ipswitch Town put them in the seventh position of the EPL standings. On Which Channel EPL 2024–25 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Premier League Football Matches Live Streaming Online?

Brentford and Nottingham Forest won their respective matches to move up in the table, while Southampton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brighton collected point a piece. check out the latest EPL standings below. Premier League 2024-25: Five New Rules Accommodated to Reduce Time Wastage and Improve Ruling in EPL Season

Premier League 2024-25 Points Table

No Club P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Liverpool 13 11 1 1 26 8 18 34 2 Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26 14 12 25 3 Chelsea 13 7 4 2 26 14 12 25 4 Brighton 13 6 5 2 22 17 5 23 5 Manchester City 13 7 2 4 22 19 3 23 6 Nottingham Forest 13 6 4 3 16 13 3 22 7 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 28 14 14 20 8 Brentford 23 6 2 5 26 23 3 20 9 Manchester United 13 5 4 4 17 13 4 19 10 Fulham 13 5 4 4 18 18 0 19 11 Newcastle United 13 5 4 4 14 13 0 19 12 Aston Villa 13 5 4 4 19 22 -3 19 13 Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 1 18 14 West Ham 13 4 3 6 17 24 -7 15 15 Everton 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11 11 16 Leicester City 13 2 4 7 16 27 -11 10 17 Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11 18 -7 9 18 Wolves 13 2 3 8 22 32 -10 9 19 Ipswich Town 13 1 6 6 13 24 -11 9 20 Southhampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15 5

The Premier League is regarded as one of the best club football competitions, not just in Europe but across the world as it features some of the world's best and talented players. Not just players but the Premier League has, over the years, featured some of the best managers the likes of which include Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Rafa Benitez. But Sir Alex Ferguson stands out as the best to have ever managed in the Premier League, leading Manchester United to 13 league titles.

