Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings with a win over Manchester City. After 13 matches, Liverpool now has a healthy nine-point lead over their closest rivals. Elsewhere on Sunday, Manchester United and Chelsea won their respective matches while title contender Arsenal also collected all three points with a 5-2 win against West Ham United. Tottenham Hotspur's draw against Fulham to Ipswitch Town put them in the seventh position of the EPL standings. On Which Channel EPL 2024–25 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Premier League Football Matches Live Streaming Online?
Brentford and Nottingham Forest won their respective matches to move up in the table, while Southampton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brighton collected point a piece. check out the latest EPL standings below. Premier League 2024-25: Five New Rules Accommodated to Reduce Time Wastage and Improve Ruling in EPL Season
Premier League 2024-25 Points Table
|No
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Liverpool
|13
|11
|1
|1
|26
|8
|18
|34
|2
|Arsenal
|13
|7
|4
|2
|26
|14
|12
|25
|3
|Chelsea
|13
|7
|4
|2
|26
|14
|12
|25
|4
|Brighton
|13
|6
|5
|2
|22
|17
|5
|23
|5
|Manchester City
|13
|7
|2
|4
|22
|19
|3
|23
|6
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|6
|4
|3
|16
|13
|3
|22
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|6
|2
|5
|28
|14
|14
|20
|8
|Brentford
|23
|6
|2
|5
|26
|23
|3
|20
|9
|Manchester United
|13
|5
|4
|4
|17
|13
|4
|19
|10
|Fulham
|13
|5
|4
|4
|18
|18
|0
|19
|11
|Newcastle United
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|13
|0
|19
|12
|Aston Villa
|13
|5
|4
|4
|19
|22
|-3
|19
|13
|Bournemouth
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20
|19
|1
|18
|14
|West Ham
|13
|4
|3
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|15
|15
|Everton
|13
|2
|5
|6
|10
|21
|-11
|11
|16
|Leicester City
|13
|2
|4
|7
|16
|27
|-11
|10
|17
|Crystal Palace
|13
|1
|6
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|9
|18
|Wolves
|13
|2
|3
|8
|22
|32
|-10
|9
|19
|Ipswich Town
|13
|1
|6
|6
|13
|24
|-11
|9
|20
|Southhampton
|13
|1
|2
|10
|10
|25
|-15
|5
The Premier League is regarded as one of the best club football competitions, not just in Europe but across the world as it features some of the world's best and talented players. Not just players but the Premier League has, over the years, featured some of the best managers the likes of which include Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Rafa Benitez. But Sir Alex Ferguson stands out as the best to have ever managed in the Premier League, leading Manchester United to 13 league titles.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2024 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).