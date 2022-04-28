Manchester United’s poor season has left them struggling at 6th in the points table, and their game against Chelsea at Old Trafford is reduced to a meaningless tie. The Red Devils’ hope of playing Champions League is dashed and incoming manager Erik Ten Hag has a huge rebuild job ahead of him. Another setback and the hosts will struggle to play in Europe next season and that may turn out to be a blessing in disguise with no mid-week football. For opponents, Chelsea, a third-place finish is a probable finish and they have a FA Cup final to look forward. Their season will be considered a disappointment considering the high standards they set for themselves. Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Could Bring Sebastian Haller To Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be without the service of several first team players in Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba, Fred, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani. Marcus Rashford should get a start on the left in place of Sancho and the England international is in desperate need of a good performance to save his Manchester United career. Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay will partner Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James have both returned to first team training and could feature at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukau will start on the bench against his former side with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz featuring in the attacking third. Mason Mount is the first choice playmaker and the England man should have N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek pulling the strings from midfield. Darwin Nunez Transfer News Update: Manchester United Lead Race To Sign Benfica Forward.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on April 29, 2021 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. Chelsea have won just twice against Manchester United in their last twelve games but on current form, they should improve on their record this evening with a 1-3 win.

