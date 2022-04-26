Manchester United are aiming to rebuild their team and compete for trophies once again from the next season onwards. The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager and are now looking to add superstar players to their squad in order to achieve that objective. Top of their list is Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez. Manchester United Appoint Erik ten Hag as New Manager, Dutch Coach Signs Deal Till June 2025.

According to AS, Manchester United are one of the few teams interested in acquiring Darwin Nunez’s services in the summer. The Uruguayan striker still has a year left on his current contract with Benfica but is expected to leave the club with a number of teams chasing him for the next season.

The 22-year-old has attracted a number of teams from all over Europe and Benfica are willing to sell him if the asking price is met. It is understood that the Portuguese club are asking for €130 million for their star man but could go as low as €100 million.

As per the publication, Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Uruguayan superstar. It is understood that new manager Erik ten Hag has directly asked the club to secure the striker as he believes he can be the focal point of his team next season.

Darwin Nunez has been sensational this season. The 22-year-old has been involved in 37 goals in all competitions for Benfica in 39 appearances. The youngster has also netted six times in the Champions League season, including a goal that knocked out Erik ten Hag’s Ajax from the competition.

Other Premier League clubs credited with interest are Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. However, the latter two moving for the forward depends upon a change in their current plans. In LaLiga, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are looking to sign Darwin Nunez. Bayern Munich and PSG have also expressed interest in the forward.

