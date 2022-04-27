Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad for the summer as they aim to challenge for trophies once again. Erik Ten Hag has been appointed as the new manager and the current Ajax boss could bring some of the players with him to Old Trafford. The Dutchman has signed a contract with the club until 2025. Darwin Nunez Transfer News Update: Manchester United Lead Race To Sign Benfica Forward.

According to a report from the Sun, new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag could bring Sebastian Haller with him to the club. The Ivory Coast striker has shined under the Futch manager with Ajax this season and with the Premier League side short on attacking options, he could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Sebastian Haller has previously played in England. The centre-forward had a brief spell with West Ham United in the Premier League. However, he wasn't able to have much of an impact and left after a couple of seasons.

However, the 27-year-old has found the form that saw him earn a record move to the Hammers at Ajax under Ten Hag. He has scored 33 goals in 39 appearances this season in all competitions including 11 in the Champions League.

Sebastian Haller still has two years left in his contract with Ajax and he will cost around £35 million. Manchester United can certainly match that asking fee. This will also see them save money to strengthen other departments in the team as Declan Rice is one of the stars linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

