Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Manchester United reignite their rivalry with old foes Leeds United after a gap of several years as the two English giants clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have been brilliant away from home but when it comes to playing at Old Trafford, they look like a side short of confidence. Although the top position is well within their sights, they have to be consistent for a period of time before being considered for the title race. Leeds United managed by the master tactician Marcelo Bielsa are 14th currently but they have rarely adopted a defensive tactics when it comes to playing top teams. This should set up for a highly interesting game tonight. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Argentina Star Likely to Leave Barcelona at the End of Current Season; PSG, Manchester City Remain on Alert.

Edinson Cavani is closing in on a return for Manchester United after recovering from a muscle problem. Although the Uruguayan striker may not start, he may be fit enough for a start on the bench. Fred and Paul Pogba have combined well in recent past and the duo will likely start with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker. Anthony Martial scored his first league goal against Sheffield United and that would have given him a lot of confidence.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are both ruled out for Leeds United due to groin and knee injury respectively. Patrick Bamford started the league campaign with a flurry of goals but he has not hit the highs ever since. Kalvin Phillips is the deep playing playmaker and Manchester United need to keep him quiet, in order to dominate play. Rodrigo will make those late runs in the box with not much defensive duties accorded with him.

When is Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Leeds United match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Leeds United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. There should be goals in this game with two sides set up for attack. A 3-2 scoreline in favour of the hosts looks the likely outcome.

