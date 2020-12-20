Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are eagerly waiting for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona at the end of the current season. Messi, who made his Barcelona debut aged 17 in 2004, is in the final six months of his contract and has refused to renew or sign a new contract. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner had to remain at the club after an unsuccessful attempt to force his way out last summer. But with only months remaining in his current contract, Messi can start a dialogue with a club of his choice during the January transfer window. Lionel Messi Equals Pele's Record of Most Goals for One Club.

PSG and Manchester City are his most likely destination. Both the clubs are among the few who could afford Messi’s huge salary, weekly wages and pay a transfer fee. And so both are in the race to sign the Barcelona superstar. Man City have Pep Guardiola, who coached Messi for four years during his time with Barcelona while PSG have Messi’s former Barcelona teammate and friend Neymar in their ranks. Lionel Messi Equals Pele’s Record of 643 Goals for a Single Club; Brazilian Legend Congratulates Barcelona Star With Touching Message (See Instagram Post).

According to a source quoted by Goal, Messi is most likely to leave Barcelona at the end of the current season. “There is now a genuine belief that 2021 will see Lionel Messi move on. We know from intermediaries that the financial demands have changed and are now considered much more ‘realistic’ and because of this Man City and PSG are taking this seriously,” the source said.

“Getting Messi now means you get a good two or three years out of him, if not more – but if he does not move this year, he won’t get many more chances and with Barcelona’s current situation, now could be the perfect time for all parties.”

Barcelona though are still making an attempt to coax the 33-year-old to remain in Catalunya and commit the rest of his career to the club. But Messi has shown far and few signs to suggest anything of that sort happening. Results for Barcelona have not helped. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia in their last La Liga match and have further dropped behind in the title race.

