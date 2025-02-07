Manchester United will be facing Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford with Ruben Amorim’s side struggling for consistency. The Red Devils defeated Arsenal in the previous round and being the defending champions, the team will try and go the extra mile in claiming the prize again. Leicester City on the other hand are down to 18th in the EPL table and struggling in the relegation battle. Having lost at Old Trafford once, they will hope to avoid a repeat of the same. Manchester United versus Leicester City will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. Arsenal and Manchester United Footballers Engage in Aggressive Physical Altercation After Referee Awards Former A Penalty During FA Cup 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to get the nod to lead the Manchester United attacking line. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo will be the two attacking midfielders, slotting in behind the Danish forward. Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have established themselves as the first-choice midfield pairing for the home side. At the back, Lisandro Maritnez is out for the rest of the season, but new signing Patrick Dorgu should walk straight into the playing eleven.

Wilfred Ndidi is nearing a return to full fitness but not ready for this big battle. Patson Daka will be the lone striker up top with Bilal El Khannouss as the no 10 behind him. Facundo Buonanotte and Stephy Mavididi will cut inside from the wide position and try and create openings for the forward.

When is Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will play their fourth-round match of the FA Cup campaign against Leicester City. As per the schedule, the Manchester United vs Leicester City match will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Old Trafford. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup 2024-25 fourth-round match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Manchester United vs Leicester City match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Manchester United vs Leicester City live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Manchester United may lack momentum but they should do enough to secure a win here.

