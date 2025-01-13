Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United had a thrilling encounter in the FA Cup 2024-25 third round and Manchester United emerged as victorious in the encounter as they entered the fourth round after beating Arsenal in shootout. Although the match was very heated and at one point an aggressive altercation broke out between the players when referee awarded a penalty to Arsenal at the 70th minute. Manuel Ugarte was at the centre of things and might face punishment. Although Martin Odegaard's penalty was well-saved by United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Ruben Amorim Hails Manchester United’s Progress After Dramatic FA Cup 2024–25 Triumph Over Arsenal.

Arsenal and Manchester United Footballers Engage in Aggressive Physical Altercation

Arsenal and Manchester United players' altercation after the penalty decision 70' pic.twitter.com/08twbav15p — cinematic aesthetic (@Cineaesthetic1) January 12, 2025

