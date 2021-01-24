Manchester United and Liverpool will clash the second week running, this time in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The visitors have not been in the best of forms recently as they head into the game on the back of a defeat at home to Burnley, which ended their long unbeaten streak at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to reverse the trend of poor results and knows a victory at Old Trafford against arch-rivals Manchester United will significantly boost the morale of his side. As for hosts Manchester United, they are top of the league and there is the new-found belief in the squad that they can challenge for the top honours. Manchester United versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 10:30 PM. Liverpool Loses Home Game to Burnley by 1-0 For First Time Since 2017.

Victor Lindelof has recovered from a recurring back injury and is all set to replace Eric Bailly in the playing eleven. Donny Van de Beek has been struggling for game time but does not look like getting a start tonight with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting for a diamond featuring Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Burno Fernandes. Edinson Cavani lacks fitness to play two games in such a quick span of time and that could mean Anthony Martial spearheading the hosts’ attack. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FA Cup 2020-21 match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday (January 24). The MUN vs LIV FA Cup match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of MUN vs LIV FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Sony Liv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the match for its online fans in India.

Liverpool have Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon but Jurgen Klopp cannot have his main players rested considering the importance of a Manchester United fixture. The front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane start. In midfield, veteran James Milner looks set to partner Georginio Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones. Fabinho and Joel Matip as a defensive pairing have done okay but are always susceptible on the break.

Manchester United may not have the majority of the ball, but their lightning-fast, counter-attacking skills makes them a strong favourite.

